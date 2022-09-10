Husker Game Day Forecast: Rain moving out by kickoff

By David Koeller
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s game day in Lincoln! Unfortunately, it’s not the best looking forecast for football. If you are heading out to Lincoln for the Husker game, plan on a cooler and damp day. On and off showers will stick around through the early afternoon. That means showers for any tailgaters outside the stadium. While the rain will be lighter in the afternoon, things likely don’t totally dry out until late in the afternoon.

Husker Game Day Forecast
Husker Game Day Forecast(WOWT)

The good news is it still appears that any lingering showers should be moving out of the area by 6pm, that means dry weather for kickoff at 6:30pm. You’ll still want a jacket though! Temperatures only reach 64 degrees at the warmest, and cool back in to the upper or even mid 50s by the end of the game as skies begin to clear. A north breeze at 10-15mph should become light by the end of the game.

