Hundreds head to Werner Park for annual 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday marks the 21st anniversary of the 9/11 attacks. Saturday morning people around the metro paid tribute to the first responders who bravely sacrificed their lives to save others.

Hundreds drove out to Werner Park for the 9/11 Memorial Stair Climb. The event gives us a small taste of what first responders went through.

Community members and first responders climbed up and down the stairs of Werner Park, symbolizing the difficult route taken by hundreds of firefighters as they climbed the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.

Many climbed in full gear; but that’s only a fraction of the added weight firefighters carried that day.

“Plus air packs is another 50 pounds,” said David Yelovich, the Nebraska Stair Climb Regional Coordinator. “Then you’ve got to think those guys were carrying axes and hoes and Halligan bars. So I mean just a tremendous amount of weight with people running past them coming down,”

Many first responders remember where they were that day:

“Actually my dad called me, because I missed the first plane hit so I was able to turn on the TV by the time the second plane hit and that was surreal,” said Jeremy Beaverson with the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department. “Never thought anything like that would happen on U.S. soil.”

Jack Tonnies, also with the Irvington Volunteer Fire Department, wasn’t born until after 9/11, but says that’s why his participation is even more important.

“I got the opportunity to drive our 9/11 artifact out here and I take great pride in that because it was a very tragic day and I don’t want anyone else to forget that day and remember everyone who lost their lives sacrificing.”

All donations raised from the climb event will go towards the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, which helps the families of firefighters who have fallen in the line of duty.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.