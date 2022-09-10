High school football Week 3: Bellevue West battles Westside in a shootout

Westside hosting Bellevue West.
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week three of the high school football season is here and team across the metro are starting to find their identities.

SCOREBOARD: See how Omaha-metro area teams fared

Check out the highlights from tonight’s action.

Millard North vs. Millard South

Both teams are trying to get the bad taste of a loss out of their mouths.

York vs. Bennington

Bennington goes on to win 33-10 to remain undefeated.

Creighton Prep vs. Gretna

The Dragons are scoring a ton of points this season.

Lincoln Southeast vs. Papillion-La Vista

The Knights head home with a 28-14 win.

Mount Michael vs. Waverly

Another tough opponent for Waverly.

Norfolk vs. Grand Island

The Panthers wasted no time.

Mr. Parker was shot and killed Monday. His wife, Danya, said she's been torn about the chain of...
Ashland honors 1947 football team.
Ashland celebrates 75 years of football at Memorial Stadium
