High school football Week 3: Bellevue West battles Westside in a shootout
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Week three of the high school football season is here and team across the metro are starting to find their identities.
Check out the highlights from tonight’s action.
Millard North vs. Millard South
York vs. Bennington
Creighton Prep vs. Gretna
Lincoln Southeast vs. Papillion-La Vista
Mount Michael vs. Waverly
Norfolk vs. Grand Island
Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.