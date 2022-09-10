Hands Across the Bridge connects Nebraska, Iowa for National Recovery Month

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - September is National Recovery Month, a period of time to promote the benefits of treatment for substance use and mental health disorders.

In the Omaha-metro the month is celebrated by using a bridge to connect Nebraska and Iowa to promote the message that recovery is possible.

This is the 10th year that Prevention Means Progress is sponsoring Hands Across the Bridge for recovery.

“A lot of times the services that we provide and the funding we receive stops at the river but in reality, people don’t stop at the river and drugs don’t stop at the river either,” said Lorelle Mueting, director of Prevention Means Progress.

The goal this year is to join 1,000 hands across the Bob Kerry Pedestrian Bridge to unite Omaha and Council Bluffs and support recovery from substance abuse and addiction.

“I think for a lot of people addiction seems hopeless and it can be when you’re in the throws of it so we want people to understand recovery is possible it’s not easy but it’s possible,” said Mueting.

Ashlee Smith knows how rough the road to recovery can be. Ashlee’s addiction to painkillers started after she was injured in a car accident.

“A 90-day supply was gone in two weeks that’s when I really knew I had a problem but it just kept getting worse and worse until I started using methamphetamine,” said Smith.

The meth took control of Ashlee’s life, her marriage fell to divorce, she went to jail, and she was high all the time. Her two young daughters watched her as she fell deeper into addiction.

“I pray and I hope that today that they have learned from seeing the way they’ve seen me coming in high or not being there, how bad I looked how bad I acted, the situations I put them in, and the people I brought around them. I finally got to the point where I told their dad I can’t do this anymore, I need you to take them and do not let me have them back until I have my life together and he did just that. That was the hardest thing I ever had to do in my life,” said Smith.

Prevention Means Progress works together with a number of area agencies that work to prevent substance misuse and addiction.

For Ashlee, one of those programs made the difference.

“It’s only as hard as you make it if you’re willing and you’re ready and you’re open and you’re honest and you want to change and you want a better life you can do this. Santa Monica and Drug Court absolutely saved my life,” said Smith.

“I think the most important thing we want people to understand is that prevention works, treatment is effective, and people can and do recover,” said Mueting.

Ashlee is four years clean and sober and she works at the treatment center she credits with saving her life.

The Hands Across the Bridge for recovery is set for Saturday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. at the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.