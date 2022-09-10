Federal court sentences man to over a year for escaping from federal custody

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

James Robert Haage, 30, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 15 years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. In an investigation with Omaha police, Haage was stopped after leaving a hotel room that was under investigation according to the release. Investigators discovered over 200 grams of meth during a car search. Before the hotel investigation, he was pulled over after officials say he ran a stop sign and almost hit an OPD cruiser in December 2020. Haage was arrested when officers found out about his outstanding warrants with a data check. It’s reported they observed drug paraphernalia in plain view and search his car. Officers found about 84 grams of meth, drug paraphernalia, and a loaded gun. The release states they found photos of the gun with selfies of Haage during a search of two phones that were seized.

Trayton Jay Jackson, 25, of Fremont, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to 10 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with the III CORPS Drug Task Force, Jackson was pulled over for a traffic stop last May. It’s reported officers saw a car at night that didn’t have working taillights and no rear license plate. Officials say he couldn’t give any paperwork after being identified. According to the release, Jackson admitted he had marijuana in the car and during a search, offices found meth and drug paraphernalia. Over 50 grams of meth was found on Jackson during a search at the Fremont Jail.

Alejandro Cazares, 22, of Beach Park, Illinois, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over six years for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with Omaha police, officials say a cooperating witness helped officers with a drug investigation involving drug money from suppliers of an Omaha hotel in June 2019. It’s reported video and audio footage in the witness’ hotel room from the police shows $600 in drug money was delivered by Cazares. Another witness was arrested days later when officers found them in possession of meth and a gun outside of a hotel according to the release. The release further states the witness saw Cazares get a quarter of a pound of meth from the supplier and also saw the supplier receive a gun in exchange for meth from Cazares.

Darell C. Richards, 32, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over a year for escaping from federal custody. In an investigation with the U.S. Marshals Service, a not-for-profit company called Dismas Charities found out Richards left the facility around 5 p.m. that day and didn’t return in February. Dismas Charities claims to help federal prisoners with re-entry services as they provide a place to stay according to the release. Richards was found in early March and was taken into custody. It’s reported he was placed in the custody of Dismas Charities as part of his federal sentence in January after a previous conviction of being a felon in possession of a firearm in December 2014.

Eric Saul, 39, of Omaha, was sentenced Wednesday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to three years for being convicted of felon in possession of ammunition. In an investigation with Omaha police, officers went to a convenience store responding to calls of a man waving his gun in the air in March 2021. Saul was taken into custody after officers called him out of the store bathroom and officials found out the gun was a pellet gun. The release states he’s a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing ammo. It’s reported police found bullets in his fanny when taken into custody.

Zakk Biggs, 32, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 68 months for possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more fentanyl. On Nov. 21, 2021, DEA agents said they caught a FedEx package that had 2,000 fentanyl pills. Agents then delivered the package to the listed address and arrested Carlos Rios-Alonso, who allegedly accepted the package. Biggs was allegedly supposed to ultimately receive the pills. Biggs was arrested later after allegedly arriving to meet with Rios-Alonso.

Cornell Williams, 50, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 21 months for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Williams was on federal probation for failing to register as a sex offender. On Sept. 4, 2020, Williams allegedly discharged a handgun from his apartment balcony in Omaha. Police responded and Williams allegedly admitted to firing the gun.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.