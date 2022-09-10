David’s Morning Forecast - Cooler with on & off showers today

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Rain showers and a few thunderstorms rolled in overnight, bringing some substantial rainfall to areas north of I-80. A few spots have picked up over an inch of rain, closer to a half-inch around the metro. The steady rain will push out of the metro early this morning, but on and off showers will likely stick around through at least early afternoon. Rainfall totals through the rest of the day will be on the light side, just enough to keep the day damp. Skies stay generally cloudy through the early evening. That combined with the showers will keep us cool, temperatures in the 50s this morning only warm into the middle 60s this afternoon, well below average for this time of year.

If you’re heading out to Lincoln for the Husker game, plan on a cooler and damp day. On and off showers will stick around through the early afternoon. That means showers for any tailgaters outside the stadium. While the rain will be lighter in the afternoon, things likely don’t totally dry out until late in the afternoon. The good news is it still appears that any lingering showers should be moving out of the area by 6pm, that means dry weather for kickoff at 6:30pm. You’ll still want a jacket though! Temperatures only reach 64 degrees at the warmest, and cool back in to the upper or even mid 50s by the end of the game as skies begin to clear.

Sunday morning is looking rather chilly, potentially the coolest morning we have seen in over 3 months! With clear skies, light winds, and drier air settling into the region, temperatures will like dip into the upper 40s to start the day. I expect a low around 48 in Omaha. On the bright side, we will see lots of sunshine on Sunday, it should be a beautiful afternoon with light winds and highs right around 75 degrees.

Monday still looks very pleasant with highs in the mid to upper 70s, but things do heat back up for the middle of next week. Sunshine and a south breeze push highs back into the 80s by Tuesday, and we’ll likely be back to around 90 degrees by Thursday. The week looks largely dry as well, our next chance for rain holding off until at least Friday.

