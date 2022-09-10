David’s Evening Forecast - Clearing and chilly tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Steady rain made for a soggy morning across the metro, some welcomed rainfall for the area. While it doesn’t erase our drought conditions, we’ll take every drop! Most spots picking up between a half-inch and one inch of rainfall. A few spots picking up just a little more than that. Rain moving out this afternoon, with clouds thinning just enough for temperatures to warm into the middle 60s.

Forecast This Evening (WOWT)

Skies will begin to clear as we approach sunset, and that will mean we turn chilly quickly. Temperatures will be dropping into the 50s by 8pm. Drier air moving in this evening along with clear skies and light winds overnight will set the stage for a chilly night. We’ll cool into the upper 40s in the metro, with a few spots potentially dropping into the mid-40s by Sunday morning. That’ll be some of the coolest weather we have seen in three months.

Sunday's Forecast (WOWT)

After a chilly start, beautiful weather is expected for most of Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 50s through mid-morning, but will warm into the 70s for the afternoon. Light winds, low humidity, plenty of sun, and highs in the 70s should make for some great weather to get outdoors. It will be cool again overnight as lows fall back into the upper 40s.

Temperatures Next Week (WOWT)

Summer-like warmth will return for the rest of next week. We warm back into the upper 70s on Monday, with 80s likely Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs climb to around 90 for Thursday and Friday, well above average for this time of year. Rain chances are minimal for most of the week, our next chance for rain not arriving until Friday night.

