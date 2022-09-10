Car skids off road into Omaha park, 1 sent to hospital

Crews responded after a car went off the road Saturday morning
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 5:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - First responders raced to the scene of a car crash Saturday morning.

It happened at Park avenue and Woolworth Avenue around 11:30 a.m.

That’s where a car lost control and skidded off the road during the morning rain.

The car went down an embankment and into a wooded area of Hanscom Park. The car was about 30 yards into the park.

A person was pinned inside.

Rescue personnel freed the trapped person and took them to an area hospital.

No word yet from officials on any names or the extent of injuries in the crash.

