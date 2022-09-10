Ashland celebrates 75 years of football at Memorial Stadium

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - It was after the Second World War and Ashland High School hadn’t even merged with Greenwood yet. But the city recognized they needed to do something to build morale, a source of pride.

So they built Memorial Stadium as a community and 75 years later it’s still standing strong.

“It was all volunteer, donations, memorial gifts, labor, that’s how it was put up,” former football coach and current Ashland-Greenwood High School principal Brad Jacobsen said. “It’s pretty special to have a community do something like this, and it’s still standing and it’s beautiful after 75 years.”

At a special celebration, alumni from those days, and that team were honored. Some have great-grandkids still playing now, like Mel Bundy. Mel played left guard in 1947. Tom Deleski played right tackle on that team, and Dick Buckmaster was a running back. Lynn Kasmer was honored, too. He was a kid who volunteered to help build the stadium, along with so many others.

They beat Wahoo 20-0 in that first game and this stadium remains a decided home-field advantage.

