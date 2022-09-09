Woman shot, girl arrested in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police are investigating circumstances that happened before a woman was shot Thursday night.

The 47-year-old victim was wounded just before 10:30 p.m. at a home near 35th and Jaynes streets, north of Sorensen Parkway.

The woman was treated for a wound that was not considered life-threatening.

Police said the suspect, a 17-year-old girl, was still at the scene. She was arrested and booked for first-degree assault, use of a weapon to commit a felony, possession of a defaced firearm, and possession of a handgun by a minor.

