Three Sarpy County offices moving to new location on courthouse campus

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Three Sarpy County government offices are moving to a new location in the courthouse.

According to the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners, the Community Corrections, Human Resources and Human Services offices will open in their new location on the second floor of the Sarpy County Courthouse on Monday, Sept. 12.

The Board of Commissioners says the move is part of a long-term plan to improve the courthouse campus.

“Residents can continue to expect great service from these county offices, just at a new location,” said Don Kelly, chair of the Sarpy County Board of Commissioners.

The offices are moving because they were in the East Annex building of the courthouse’s campus. The East Annex is being demolished to build a parking lot. The parking lot is being built to help with a parking shortage, as the new construction of the Sarpy County Correctional Center was in an existing parking lot.

Demolition of the East Annex is expected to start this month.

The Sarpy County Courthouse is located at 1210 Golden Gate Drive in Papillion.

