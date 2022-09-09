Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Western Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Sept. 2, around 6:50 a.m. MT, a trooper allegedly saw a Nissan Versa speeding westbound on I-80 near the area of Lodgepole.

The trooper pulled the car over and allegedly smelled marijuana. The driver also allegedly had a suspended license.

Troopers did a search of the car and allegedly found a rifle and four handguns - two of which they claim were stolen. Troopers also allegedly found suspected MDMA pills and marijuana.

The three occupants of the car were arrested. NSP identified the driver as Deontre Harris, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri. Two passengers were identified as Linford Garrett, 21, of Independence, Missouri, and Leonard Killebrew, 60, of McKinleyville, California.

Both Harris and Garrett were arrested for possession of amphetamines, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Killebrew was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three were booked in Cheyenne County Jail.

