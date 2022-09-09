Three arrested in Nebraska after troopers allegedly find stolen guns, drugs

A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol
A Nebraska State Patrol trooper on patrol(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. (WOWT) - Three people were arrested after a traffic stop in Western Nebraska.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol, on Sept. 2, around 6:50 a.m. MT, a trooper allegedly saw a Nissan Versa speeding westbound on I-80 near the area of Lodgepole.

The trooper pulled the car over and allegedly smelled marijuana. The driver also allegedly had a suspended license.

Troopers did a search of the car and allegedly found a rifle and four handguns - two of which they claim were stolen. Troopers also allegedly found suspected MDMA pills and marijuana.

The three occupants of the car were arrested. NSP identified the driver as Deontre Harris, 27, of Kansas City, Missouri. Two passengers were identified as Linford Garrett, 21, of Independence, Missouri, and Leonard Killebrew, 60, of McKinleyville, California.

Both Harris and Garrett were arrested for possession of amphetamines, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia. Killebrew was arrested for possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, theft by receiving stolen property, possession of a firearm during a drug violation, possession of a weapon during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Three were booked in Cheyenne County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Parker was shot and killed Monday. His wife, Danya, said she's been torn about the chain of...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Deadman’s Run
Matthew E. Schoel, 44
Nebraska State Patrol searching for missing man in Inavale
One person was rescued from a lake in Boys Town
One hospitalized after Boys Town water rescue
Boys Town rescue personnel responded to an incident there just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept....
Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake