Sheltering Tree planning new development for adults with developmental disabilities

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha-based organization that helps adults with developmental disabilities has some big plans in store.

Grace is one of several residents who call Sheltering Tree home and she’s lucky.

Roughly 83% of adults with disabilities do not receive public support for housing across the country.

“That was information provided by the University of Minnesota’s program and it is significantly higher than the general population,” says Sheltering Tree executive director Denise Gehringer. “And so what we see for folks with developmental disabilities, they just don’t have housing opportunities. As their parents age and are no longer able to care for them, we want to be sure there are places like Sheltering Tree for those individuals to have secure housing.”

Sheltering Tree has two locations currently in the Belleview and Benson areas. They’re constructing a new site in the Papillion and Shadow Lake area that’s slated to open in the summer of 2023.

Additionally, the non-profit was recently approved to add 44 supplementary apartment units in Elkhorn by the Omaha City Council.

“We had a neighborhood meeting to share with the neighbors what it is that we do, who would be living in our Sheltering Tree community and I think they were very supportive, they were welcoming and they look forward to having us as neighbors,” says Gehringer.

But issues like parking and added traffic in the area remain a concern.

Still, neighbors say having affordable housing for adults with developmental disabilities is a great opportunity for people just like Grace who need it.

Gehringer says Sheltering Tree apartments have tenant assistants who live on-site. It’s one way they can help their residents “design what they want their life to look like,” as adults with developmental disabilities have varying levels of support needs.

Tuesday, Sept. 6 is the last day to get tickets to Sheltering Tree’s gala this Friday. It’s one of their biggest fundraisers and a chance to say thank you to the community for their support.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.