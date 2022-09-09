Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Cold front today brings rain to the area Saturday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It’s another warm morning to start the day as we wait for a cold front to move through. That front will switch the wind out of the north into the afternoon but the cooler air will lag behind it a bit. We’ll still make it into the 80s this afternoon but it will happen a little earlier in the afternoon.

Friday Forecast (WOWT)

As the temps cool into the late afternoon the north wind will kick up a bit too. Gusts to 25 mph are likely into the evening during the heart of Friday Night Fever high school games. It should stay dry with any rain holding off until after 10pm.

Friday Night Fever (WOWT)

Rain and some storms will develop overnight into Saturday morning with the heaviest steadiest rain likely for the morning hours Saturday. The good news for football fans is that the speed of the cold front and rain as it moves through has increased so I don’t see rain sticking around all day now. The greatest chances will be in the morning with decreasing chances during the afternoon. Tailgating will still be impacted but we’ll likely be much drier during the game in the evening.

Saturday Rain (WOWT)

Husker Forecast (WOWT)

I still think some areas could see some 1-3″ rain totals from this round of rain but most of that will add up with the heaviest rain in the morning.

Potential Rainfall (WOWT)

Otherwise expect some cooler mornings Saturday & Sunday leading to some cooler afternoons in the 70s this weekend.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

