Resource center offers food, clothing, supplies for Westside families

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The school year may be well underway but Westside Community Schools wants families to know that doesn’t mean parents don’t still need a little extra help.

It’s why Westside’s Family Resource Center is open year-round.

When the pandemic hit, the district sprang into action, creating a space where families could not only find healthy nonperishable goods but school supplies and clothing for all seasons.

One school social worker says they understand economic strain can make it difficult for mom, dad, and kids to start their day strong. Offering this one-stop shop is a way to show their community they have support.

“I think that can be a huge relief because clothing can be so expensive and kids grow so fast. So just to take that little burden off the family and let them shop for free and not have to worry about that. Or to be able to save some money and spend it on paying other bills or for other necessities. I think it’s just amazing,” said April Anderson.

The resource center is always accepting clothing and food donations.

Monetary donations are helpful to purchase more sensitive items that cannot be donated.

