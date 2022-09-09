Nebraska State Patrol searching for missing man in Inavale

Matthew E. Schoel, 44
Matthew E. Schoel, 44(Nebraska State Patrol)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 11:44 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
INAVALE, Neb. (WOWT) - Nebraska State Patrol is looking for a missing man.

Law enforcement issued a missing person advisory for 44-year-old Matthew E. Schoel.

He is believed to be missing out of Minnesota Ave and Franklin Creek in Inavale, Neb.

Schoel is diabetic and schizophrenic and is believed to be without his medication. He is white, six feet tall and 250 pounds. He has blue eyes, black hair and no teeth. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and brown pants.

