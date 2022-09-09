Man found trapped after mower flips in Boys Town lake

Boys Town rescue personnel responded to an incident there just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept....
Boys Town rescue personnel responded to an incident there just before 8:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 9, 2022.(John Gutowski / WOWT)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BOYS TOWN, Neb. (WOWT) - Emergency personnel responded to an incident Friday morning after a mower went into the water at Boys Town.

A Boys Town Police spokesman said they responded to the scene at about 8:20 a.m. and found the mower upside-down in the lake.

A trapped person was rescued and transported from the scene unconscious, but their medical condition was not yet known.

The incident remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

