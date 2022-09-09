Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run

Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.
Man rescued from Dead Man’s Run near 70th & P Streets early Friday morning.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Bryan Shawver and Ryan Swanigan
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:03 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - First responders rescued a man who was found at the bottom of a ravine in Dead Man’s Run Friday morning.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue was dispatched to the area of 70th and P Streets just after 5:30 a.m. Friday.

According to firefighters, crews found a person 20-feet down a ravine with a bike nearby.

Firefighters used rope rescue techniques to get down into the creek and reach the man. Battalion Chief Mark Majors said the man was located near the water’s edge but not actually in the water.

Chief Majors said the man was taken to a Lincoln hospital where he is in stable condition.

