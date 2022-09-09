Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa.

According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa.

Iowa DNR says the crane was too heavy for the bridge it was on. The bridge collapsed and the crane fell into the river.

The owner of the crane, Mammoet Crane Company, told the Iowa DNR that 20 gallons of fuel had spilled into the river.

Friday, DNR staff says they allegedly found dead and stressed minnows in the river from the area between the bridge collapse and roughly a half mile downstream. A sheen was also visible in the water. Those conditions allegedly weren’t seen on Thursday.

MidAmerican Energy is working with Mammoet Crane Company. MidAmerican Energy placed absorbents in the river after the spill. Clean Harbors has pumped roughly 1,500 gallons of fuel and water from the river, according to the DNR. Absorbents will stay in the river for the next one-to-two weeks.

The 61-ton crane is expected to be removed from the river Friday. An access road is also to be built for better river access for cleanup.

Iowa DNR says it will consider enforcement action with Mammoet Crane Company.

A crane fell into the West Nodaway River Thursday (WOWT)

