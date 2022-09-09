Iowa DNR: Crane falls into river after bridge collapse, causes fuel spill

(MGN Online / pxhere)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CASS COUNTY, Iowa (WOWT) - A river cleanup is underway after a fuel spill in Iowa.

According to the Iowa Division of Natural Resources, on Thursday, a crane fell into the West Nodaway River, roughly two-to-three miles northeast of Massena in Cass County, Iowa.

Iowa DNR says the crane was too heavy for the bridge it was on. The bridge collapsed and the crane fell into the river.

The owner of the crane, Mammoet Crane Company, told the Iowa DNR that 20 gallons of fuel had spilled into the river.

Friday, DNR staff says they allegedly found dead and stressed minnows in the river from the area between the bridge collapse and roughly a half mile downstream. A sheen was also visible in the water. Those conditions allegedly weren’t seen on Thursday.

MidAmerican Energy is working with Mammoet Crane Company. MidAmerican Energy placed absorbents in the river after the spill. Clean Harbors has pumped roughly 1,500 gallons of fuel and water from the river, according to the DNR. Absorbents will stay in the river for the next one-to-two weeks.

The 61-ton crane is expected to be removed from the river Friday. An access road is also to be built for better river access for cleanup.

Iowa DNR says it will consider enforcement action with Mammoet Crane Company.

A crane fell into the West Nodaway River Thursday
A crane fell into the West Nodaway River Thursday(WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mr. Parker was shot and killed Monday. His wife, Danya, said she's been torn about the chain of...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
Papillion family frustrated with car title delays after online purchase
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne
Mountain lion videos no reason for new concern in Nebraska, Iowa

Latest News

Dry this evening, rain likely tonight
WOWT Sept. 11 remembrance Sunday
Sept. 11 remembrance Sunday
WOWT 17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
17-year-old arrested for shooting in Omaha
WOWT "Big Dig" this Sunday
"Big Dig" this Sunday