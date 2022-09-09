‘Days of Our Lives’ moves online

(WOWT) - NBC is moving “Days of Our Lives” to Peacock, its streaming service.

In its place, NBC will be airing a new news program, “NBC News Daily,” from noon to 1 p.m.

The network aired its final TV episode of DOOL on Friday. New episodes will be exclusively available on Peacock starting Monday; NBC will premiere new episodes on the streaming service at 5 a.m. and house the most recent 100 episodes there.

To help the DOOL audience make the transition, Peacock is offering a special rate through the month of September.

For a limited time, new Peacock Premium customers can sign up for $1.99 per month or $19.99 for a full year — a discount from its regular price of pricing of $4.99 monthly, with ads; or $9.99 monthly without.

