David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Dry this evening, rain likely tonight

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Partial sunshine brought us a nice late Summer afternoon for the metro, temperatures warming into the low 80s. However, big changes are on the way for this evening. A cold front moving through late this afternoon has swung winds around to the northwest, meaning dropping temperatures through the evening. We’ll fall quickly, from the 80s at 4pm into the 60s by 8pm. Conditions will be dry around the metro for any Friday evening plans, though northeastern Nebraska may see a few showers.

Friday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Rain chances increase significantly after Midnight as a line of showers and thunderstorms is expected to develop near and north of the I-80 corridor. Those showers and storms will slowly drop south across the area, bringing many of us a nice soaking rain for the overnight. Rain is most likely in the metro after 3am through about 9am. While the steadier rain will taper off by mid-morning, on and off showers may stick with us into the afternoon. Temperatures drop into the upper 50s as the rain really kicks into gear early on Saturday, and will stay cool for most of the day. We may see a few peeks of sun late in the day, but highs likely only top out in the mid to upper 60s.

Saturday's Forecast (WOWT)

Rainfall totals will still be a little hit and miss, but most of the area can expect around a half-inch of rain, with some spots picking up as much as 1.5 inches of rain. While it will not get rid of drought conditions around the region, every drop helps out.

Rainfall Potential Through Saturday (WOWT)

A nice taste of fall is expected as the rain moves out. Skies clear Saturday night with temperatures falling into the low 50s and upper 40s by Sunday morning. Sunshine returns for Sunday with temperatures in the middle 70s. A little warmer Monday with highs in the upper 70s. We rebound into the 80s for the middle of next week, pushing close to 90 by Thursday. The week looks generally dry, with our next chance for rain holding off until at least next Friday.

Temperatures the next 5 days (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.