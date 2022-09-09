Athlete of the Week: Papillion-La Vista’s Mia Tvrdy

By Grace Boyles
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 11:25 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Five days after falling to Westside, Papillion-La Vista volleyball roared back to sweep the Warriors. A key to the Monarchs’ revenge was a standout performance form middle blocker Mia Tvrdy. The junior led Papio with 13 kills, while adding five blocks and two aces.

Tvrdy is a second-year starter for the Monarchs after transferring from Ralston ahead of her sophomore year. As an upperclassman, Tvrdy has taken on more of a leadership role for Papio South this season. Another highlight of Tvrdy’s junior season so far, is her commitment to play college volleyball at Oregon.

