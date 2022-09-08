Teen pleads guilty in connection to Omaha murder

Larry Thompson, 59, was killed near 30th & Bristol in March 2021.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 3:19 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A teenager pleads guilty to attempted first-degree murder in adult court this week.

Christopher Trejo, 17, made the plea in exchange for two other charges of murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony being dropped.

He is one of three teens accused of planning to hunt down people in the North Omaha projects. Larry Thompson, 59, was killed near 30th & Bristol in March 2021.

Trejo was just 15-years-old at the time.

The two other teens are facing several charges including first-degree murder and they’re charged as adults.

