Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warmest of the week with rain on the way this weekend

By Rusty Lord
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Typical 60s out the door this morning, much like we’ve had each and every morning this week. We’ll warm up into the lower 90s this afternoon, the warmest day of the week. That will happen with abundant sunshine.

Thursday Forecast
Thursday Forecast(WOWT)

The good news is that dew points will drop this afternoon into the pleasant range making the highs in the lower 90s a little more comfortable. We’ll have a south breeze gusting to near 25 mph this afternoon too.

Muggy Meter
Muggy Meter(WOWT)
Wind Gusts
Wind Gusts(WOWT)

A cold front is set to move through Friday helping to push our afternoon highs back into the 80s. Any rain associated with the front will likely stay north of our area until after 10pm Friday night. That will keep high school football games dry for the most part.

3 Day Forecast
3 Day Forecast(WOWT)

Saturday is the day with the biggest impacts from rain and thunderstorms. On and off showers and storms are expected during the day and they are now expected to continue into the evening. That will bring rain to your Saturday plans, especially if they include tailgating in Lincoln and going to the game itself. Bank on a soggy, breezy and cool one for all of us. Bring the poncho.

Husker Forecast
Husker Forecast(WOWT)

