Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for Omaha double murder suspect

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska.

Gage Walter, 27, has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He’s been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother.

Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk to draft a governor’s warrant sometime next week for Walter. That would begin the process to extradite him from Des Moines to Omaha to face murder charges.

Iowa dismissed its charges against him because they aren’t as serious.

Gage Walter, 27 (Polk County Jail)

Walter is accused of killing his great-grandmother Marceline Teeters, 93, and his grandmother, Linda Walter, 70, at their Omaha home at 16th & Frederick on August 13.

Nebraska investigators have also charged him with attempted murder for allegedly attacking a man outside a supermarket at 29th and Leavenworth with a hammer the day before the homicides. Walter was captured the next day in the Des Moines area.

Investigators say he led officers on a chase in a stolen PT Cruiser that was taken allegedly taken from the Omaha murder scene. Iowa court records indicate there was a status hearing on his competency Wednesday.

Walter’s family has said that he has a history of mental illness and that they tried to get him help for years but the system let everyone down.

Once the warrant is issued it’s unclear how quickly Walter would be brought back to Omaha to face the murder charges.

