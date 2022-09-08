Prosecutors plan to issue warrant for Omaha double murder suspect

The suspect has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August.
The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:07 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The state is expected to begin the process of bringing an accused killer back to Nebraska.

Gage Walter, 27, has been in an Iowa jail since mid-August. He’s been charged in the Omaha murders of his grandmother and great-grandmother.

Prosecutors plan to ask the district court clerk to draft a governor’s warrant sometime next week for Walter. That would begin the process to extradite him from Des Moines to Omaha to face murder charges.

Iowa dismissed its charges against him because they aren’t as serious.

Gage Walter, 27
Gage Walter, 27(Polk County Jail)

Walter is accused of killing his great-grandmother Marceline Teeters, 93, and his grandmother, Linda Walter, 70, at their Omaha home at 16th & Frederick on August 13.

Nebraska investigators have also charged him with attempted murder for allegedly attacking a man outside a supermarket at 29th and Leavenworth with a hammer the day before the homicides. Walter was captured the next day in the Des Moines area.

Investigators say he led officers on a chase in a stolen PT Cruiser that was taken allegedly taken from the Omaha murder scene. Iowa court records indicate there was a status hearing on his competency Wednesday.

Walter’s family has said that he has a history of mental illness and that they tried to get him help for years but the system let everyone down.

Once the warrant is issued it’s unclear how quickly Walter would be brought back to Omaha to face the murder charges.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
The Promotional Companion Pass allows you to bring a friend for free every time you fly between...
Southwest Airlines offering ‘bring a friend for free’ passes
UPS Driver Colin Mitchell help save two dogs trapped inside a pool.
UPS driver saves dogs trapped in pool, family says
Costco Omaha 120th & Dodge.
Proposal for second Costco location in West Omaha advances
Three people were found dead in a Millard home on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Omaha authorities confirm carbon monoxide killed victims found at Millard home

Latest News

Emily's Thursday night forecast
Mr. Parker was shot and killed Monday. His wife, Danya, said she's been torn about the chain of...
EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult
WOWT Teen pleads guilty in connection to Omaha murder
Teen pleads guilty in connection to Omaha murder
WOWT Douglas County COVID-19 update Sept. 8, 2022
Douglas County COVID-19 update Sept. 8, 2022