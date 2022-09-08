NSP: One dead after shooting in Wayne County

NORTHEAST, Neb. (NCN) - Authorities in northeast Nebraska are investigating a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday evening.

The Nebraska State Patrol’s Public Relations Director, Cody Thomas, said authorities are investigating a shooting that occurred around 7:15 p.m. in Wayne County.

Thomas said that the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office initially responded to the incident that happened around 7:15 p.m. at a residence north of Wisner.

The NSP said that when deputies arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound. According to Thomas, the victim was transported to a hospital where he died.

Thomas said the sheriff’s office has requested that NSP lead the investigation. He also said there are no suspects in custody at this time.

The investigation is ongoing.

The Cuming County Sheriff’s Office assisted on scene.

