NSP: Nebraska penitentiary inmate found with child porn

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An Omaha man serving a long sentence for sexually assaulting a six-year-old boy has been charged with multiple counts of possessing child pornography.

Christopher Payne, 42, he’s been in state prison since 2006, serving a 40-year sentence.

Christopher Payne (Nebraska State Patrol)

Court documents state that corrections officials searched Payne’s jail cell in Tecumseh before his transfer to the Omaha Correctional Center.

The Nebraska State Patrol alleges the inmate had hidden a number of photos in between other paperwork. The images showed nude boys between 8-and-12-years old, NSP reported.

Payne said the pictures came from a book, the documents state.

