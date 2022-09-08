Kearney man arrested with drugs after pursuit

Randall Lizer in in jail on drug charges.
By KSNB Local4
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
KEARNEY, Neb. (KSNB) - Drug charges are pending against a Kearney man arrested after a high speed chase and foot pursuit in rural Buffalo County.

The Nebraska State Patrol says Randall Lizer, 49, was arrested early Wednesday morning for flight to avoid arrest, willful reckless driving, possession of methamphetamine, possession with intent to deliver, resisting arrest, and obstructing a peace officer. Investigators found eight pounds of methamphetamine in the vehicle.

Late Tuesday evening, the Kearney Police Department notified troopers that a suspect of an ongoing narcotics investigation may be traveling on Interstate 80, driving a Chevrolet Impala. Around 4 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper saw the vehicle speeding near the Elm Creek interchange on I-80.

The vehicle left I-80 at the Elm Creek interchange and headed northbound on Highway 183. A trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled and the trooper pursued.

The pursuit hit speeds of more than 90 miles per hour and another trooper successfully deployed stop sticks. Lizer’s vehicle continued northbound, on deflating tires, for several miles before turning west on a county road. The trooper used a tactical vehicle intervention to stop the vehicle. Lizer then attempted to flee on foot, but was disabled by a taser.

Troopers searched the vehicle finding methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Lizer is in the Buffalo County Jail. Formal charges against him are pending.

Kearney Police and the TRIDENT (Tri-Cities Drug Enforcement Team) Task Force assisted in the case.

