In front of a NCAA record crowd, Huskers beat Creighton in five sets

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The second ranked Huskers were pushed hard by Creighton, a team without one of its best players, Jaela Zimmerman. Nebraska beat the Bluejays in five sets at CHI Health Center in front 15,797 fans, a new NCAA regular season record. The previous record was 14,022, also set in the same building with the same two teams four years ago.

Whitney Lauenstein led everyone with 25 kills, ten more than her previous high, she also hit .385. Those 25 kills were the most by a Husker in a match since Mikaela Foecke in 2018. Lindsay Krause back in her home town had 16 kills. Creighton was led by Keeley Davis, she had a season-high 19 kills, Norah Sis had 15. Nebraska improves to 6-0, 25-18, 25-23, 25-27, 17-25, 15-9. This match had multiple similarities to the match in 2018, both went five sets. The top 13 regular-season volleyball-only crowds have all been in the state of Nebraska, five of those crowds were in Omaha.

This was Kirsten Bernthal Booth’s 600th match at Creighton, she is 419-181. The Bluejays will play Florida State Friday at Baxter Arena, then see UNO Saturday. The Huskers return to Devaney Saturday to host Long Beach State, coached by former Husker assistant Tyler Hildebrand.

