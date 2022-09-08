Federal court sentences Nebraska man for crop insurance fraud

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Timothy S. Daly, 49, of Ponca, was sentenced Monday by Judge John M. Gerrard to seven years in prison for interstate travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct with a minor. On Aug. 31, 2021, Daly allegedly contacted a phone number on an online ad for sex services. An undercover officer responded, posing as a 15-year-old girl. Daly allegedly texted the undercover officer and arranged a meetup for sexual activities. On Aug. 26 Daly allegedly went to the agreed meeting place and was arrested. Police searched his vehicle and allegedly found cash, condoms and fast food - which was allegedly negotiated as a form of payment for the sex acts. The case was investigated by the FBI and part of Project Safe Childhood, which is a nationwide initiative to combat child sexual exploitation.

Andrea Hall, 46, of McCook, was sentenced Thursday by Judge John M. Gerrard to four years and nine months in prison for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Allegedly on June 20, 2020, police in Colorado told the FBI that Andrea Hall and another individual named James Essex had left a stash house that police were watching. Police in McCook set up a surveillance and found their vehicle. Hall and Essex were then stopped by police and law enforcement could allegedly smell burnt marijuana from the vehicle. Police searched the vehicle and allegedly found 46 grams of meth. Police say Hall admitted she went to Colorado to buy the meth and intended to sell some of it.

Kenneth W. Blair, III, 41, of Omaha, was found guilty of one count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and one count of distribution of 500 grams or more of methamphetamine. Allegedly, in Nov. 2021, investigators with the Lancaster County Narcotics Task Force believed Blair was distributing meth in Lincoln. Investigators set up a controlled buy and Blair allegedly sold 914 grams of meth to a cooperating individual on Nov. 11. The next week a search warrant was executed at Blair’s home in Omaha and investigators allegedly found five pounds of meth, more than $19,000 in cash and a loaded handgun. Judge John M. Gerrard will sentence Blair on Dec. 1, 2022.

Patricia Jacobsen, 36, of Omaha, and Elycia Washington, 24, of Arizona were both sentenced for conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. Jacobsen was sentenced by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to 12 years in prison. Jacobsen also had to forfeit $17,380. Washington was sentenced to four years and six months in prison. Allegedly on Oct. 20, 2020, Omaha Police found 339.2 grams of meth during a search warrant executed at Jacobsen’s residence. Jacobsen was allegedly getting meth from another individual - Brandy Williamson from Arizona. The two allegedly agreed for Williamson to travel to Omaha regularly to give Jacobsen meth to sell. The day after the search officers found Williamson and Washington at a hotel in Omaha. They searched the room and allegedly found 16.4 pounds of meth. Brandy Willamson pleaded guilty is pending sentencing. Omaha Police investigated the case.

Ross Nelson, 48, of Newman Grove was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to four years probation, including 16 weekends of intermittent confinement and a $100 special assessment for making a false statement in connection with federal crop insurance. Nelson also has to pay a $30,000 fine and $1,000,000 of restitution. The Department of Justice says Nelson had lied about the number of crops he grew in an insurance claim. In 2015 in Holt County, Nelson insured his corn and soybean crops. That same year Nelson submitted a report to the insurance provider, claiming that a certain number of soybeans had been produced. Nelson got an indemnity check for $700,092 from his insurance provider. Nelson also submitted a report for his corn crop. Alleged inconsistencies in Nelson’s claim prompted the USDA Risk Management Agency to investigate the claims. The agency noted Nelson’s numbers were too different compared to neighboring farms. The case was investigated by the Office of the Inspector General for the United States Department of Agriculture.

Scott Joseph Nielsen, 60, of Omaha, was sentenced Friday by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to seven years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 5 grams or more of pure methamphetamine. Nielsen also had to forfeit $11,621. On Dec. 21, 2020, deputies with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office saw Nielsen digging through a dumpster in La Vista. Nielsen was arrested for an outstanding warrant. The deputies searched his car parked nearby and allegedly found 28 grams of meth in a binocular case, as well as $11,621.

Kyle G. Daniel, 36, of Ball Ground, Georgia, was sentenced Friday by Judge John M. Gerrard to two years of probation for violating the Lacey Act. Daniel also has to pay a $5,000 fine and restitution of $4,000. Daniel allegedly traveled to Noble Outdoors - a commercial big game guiding and outfitting business in North Platte - and illegally shot a mule deer from a roadway. A plea agreement admitted by Daniel says he and two hunting partners went to Noble Outdoors during the fall 2020 archery season. Daniel allegedly shot the mule dear from the rear seating area of a Noble Outdoors vehicle that was parked on the traveled portion of a public road. Nebraska law prohibits shooting from the road and hunting on property without permission from the landowner. This conviction is the second federal sentencing regarding several defendants related to violations from Noble Outdoors, its clients and its associates. The operation was a joint investigation conducted by the United States Fish and Wildlife Service, Office of Law Enforcement and the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission, Law Enforcement Division.

