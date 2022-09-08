Family: Omaha Public Schools addresses bussing issue on their route

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Nearly one month into the new school year, one OPS family is finally seeing changes to their bussing issues.

Kione Lowe told 6 News that the bussing issues started on the very first day of classes for Omaha Public Schools and haven’t stopped.

“All parents are not disgruntled parents. We just want to know where our kids are and if they’re safe,” Lowe said.

Her daughter is in middle school and sometimes has to wait at her bus stop for up to an hour before a bus shows up. And a couple days already this school year, she’s had to miss class altogether because of a no-show bus.

“I don’t want my daughter to stand a block away, waiting 30-45 minutes to an hour for a bus that’s never going to come. That puts her in danger,” Lowe said.

And when she arrives late, other kids are affected, too.

“Not only is she disrupting the teacher, but she’s disrupting other kids. And it’s not her fault that she gets there when the bus comes to pick her up.”

Lowe works and says the family doesn’t have much choice other than to rely on OPS transportation.

“I would have to leave work, come back, get her, take her to school. And that kind of counts against me as far as attendance with a job,” she said.

Lowe said she reached out to OPS and the student transportation company herself.

“It was almost kind of like, ‘Deal with it,’ ” she said about their response.

An OPS spokesperson told 6 News they transport more than 18,000 kids a year.

Due to driver shortages, temporary drivers were assigned to some routes, including the Lowes. That can cause complications and confusion.

After 6 News got involved, OPS is designating a driver for their route — good news for Lowe and her daughter.

“It feels great,” Lowe said. “I don’t have to worry every morning or make phone calls. They’re taking what we’re saying and doing action — they’re trying to solve the issues.”

OPS is still looking for bus drivers to round out their operations and make them more reliable for families:

