EXCLUSIVE: Omaha homicide victim’s wife shocked teen suspect won’t be tried as adult

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The wife of a man shot and killed Monday said she’s still processing the decision made by the Douglas County Attorney not to prosecute the 14-year-old accused in the shooting as an adult.

The 28-year-old named Mr. Parker was known to many as a family man with quite the presence. His wife, Danya, told 6 News that when her 6-foot-2 husband walked in the room, you couldn’t miss him.

“He was kind of a gentle giant... you know what I mean,” she said.

Danya Parker said that Mr. wasn’t just a supportive husband, but he was an incredible bonus parent, assuming the role of father to her daughter.

“He met her when she was a month old, and I think he fell in love with her before he fell in love with me,” she said.

Danya told 6 News the journey through grief has been complicated, especially since she learned the 14-year-old arrested for shooting her husband will be charged as a juvenile for manslaughter and not as an adult, for murder.

“Part of what I’m being told from people that were there is that maybe my husband just got the upper hand and was shot for having the upper hand, so that’s completely different than, ‘this kid acted in fear,’ ” she said.

Danya said she’s torn over how the teen should be charged because she’s not sure how sudden the interaction was.

Witnesses told her that her husband got into an argument outside with the alleged shooter’s father when the kid jumped in and shot him. She said her husband and the man exchanged words and even shared a drink to clear the air.

“He still tried to de-escalate the situation. He was like, you know, ‘I’m Mr.’ ... He shook their hand,” she said.

While Danya continues to wait for more details about the case, she said she’s just trying to cope with the fact that all she has left are memories with her best friend.

“We were together a really long time,” she said. “Just driving down the street, we’ve been to 90% of these places together, and I can remember every time we went there.”

Danya said she was also very disappointed that no officials updated her about the teen being charged with manslaughter.

Omaha Police confirmed with 6 News that they initially arrested the teen on murder charges as an adult, but that Douglas County Attorney Don Klein ultimately makes the decision on charges.

An OPD spokesman also said that it’s the county attorney’s responsibility to communicate updated charges

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.