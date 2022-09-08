Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Friday cold front brings fall temperatures and rain

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A cold front takes aim at the Metro Friday afternoon ending our warm stretch! We’ll notice increasing clouds in the Metro Friday with highs in the mid 80s... to the NW we’ll already feel the effects of the front through the first half of the day with cooler temps and the chance of an afternoon shower. Gusty N winds build in with the front with gusts near 30 mph.

Friday front

The front sparks shower and thunderstorm chances late Friday night into Saturday for the Metro and the rest of E Nebraska and W Iowa. Our best chances will be prior to noon Saturday with an afternoon lull, then again in the evening.

rain (wowt)

Saturday rain

Rain chances stick around most of the night gradually clear E and exiting early Sunday morning. For some heavy rain will be possible with totals as high as 2″ or as low as .25″.

Rain potential (wowt)

This means the Husker game in Lincoln will likely be on the soggy side with on and off rain chances expected all day.

Husker forecast

The front also cools us to fall-like temps this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s....

Next 5 days

We’ll be slow to warm with fall-like temps through Monday. Highs will eventually reach back into the 80s around the middle of next week.

