380 lbs of marijuana seized near Waco

WACO, Neb. (KSNB) - The Nebraska State Patrol arrested one person after locating more than 380 pounds of suspected marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 near Waco.

“At approximately 7:25 a.m. Wednesday, a trooper observed multiple traffic violations on an eastbound Chrysler van one mile east of the Waco exit,” the release states. “During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.”

Troopers found 387 pounds of suspected marijuana concealed inside cardboard boxes in the rear of the van. The driver of the van, Jimma Tot, 40, of Sandy Springs, Georgia was arrested for possession of marijuana – more than one pound, possession with intent to deliver, and no drug tax stamp. Tot was lodged in the York County Jail.

