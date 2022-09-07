University of Nebraska enrollment slipping; state colleges see increase

The president of the University of Nebraska System says it will be all hands on deck to bring enrollment back up.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:08 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The president of the University of Nebraska system says it will be “all hands on deck” to bring enrollment back up.

Overall student enrollment declined 2.6% from last year; Nebraska residents attending UNL dropped 1.8%.

NU President Ted Carter said the numbers weren’t shocking, but they are disappointing.

Nebraska state colleges, however, saw enrollment increase by 0.2%.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Stolen cars may get returned, but they still leave the victims with repair costs
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned

Latest News

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
WOWT New program aims to connect rural Nebraskans to internet
State planning info sessions on expanding internet access in rural Nebraska
Cass County officials cited Waverly man after crash involving school bus