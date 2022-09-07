University of Nebraska enrollment slipping; state colleges see increase

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - The president of the University of Nebraska system says it will be “all hands on deck” to bring enrollment back up.

Overall student enrollment declined 2.6% from last year; Nebraska residents attending UNL dropped 1.8%.

NU President Ted Carter said the numbers weren’t shocking, but they are disappointing.

Nebraska state colleges, however, saw enrollment increase by 0.2%.

