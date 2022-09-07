State planning info sessions on expanding internet access in rural Nebraska

Connecting rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet. Gov. Ricketts is rolling out a new initiative.
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 6:02 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - Gov. Pete Ricketts rolled out a new initiative Wednesday aiming to connect rural Nebraskans to high-speed internet.

The focus of “Connect Nebraska” is to find what areas are most in need.

State officials are waiting on the federal government to approve plans for internet expansion. The entire process will see well over $100 million made available to service providers to expand coverage.

The state will launch public meetings on the issue, and a website will go live next week to show Nebraskans where they can find a listening session to attend:

COMING SOON: Details on information sessions

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Stolen cars may get returned, but they still leave the victims with repair costs
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned

Latest News

Emily's Wednesday evening forecast
NU enrollment
University of Nebraska enrollment slipping; state colleges see increase
Redevelopment project creates major changes in Omaha neighborhood
Cass County officials cited Waverly man after crash involving school bus