Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Warm & muggy with some wildfire smoke passing overhead

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - We’re starting in the 60s this morning but we’ll warm well into the 80s again this afternoon with the same muggy conditions. The main thing I’ll watch today is the thicker wildfire smoke passing overhead from fires in the in western part of the country. Most of it should stay elevated but it could act like some thicker clouds and cause a hazy look to the skies.

Wednesday Forecast (WOWT)

Wildfire Smoke (WOWT)

That smoke will continue to be a factor through the rest of the week and we’ll perhaps get a bit more of it down to the surface thanks to a cold front moving through Friday. That front will bring some rain chances that will have a big impact to your Saturday plans.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

Behind the front on and off showers and a few storms are more and more likely Saturday. That will bring rain to your Saturday Husker Game Day plans. I expected rounds of rain during tailgating and now it appears that some showers will linger into the the game as well. Plan on soggy conditions at this point if you’re heading to Lincoln.

Game Day Forecast (WOWT)

