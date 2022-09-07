Proposal for second Costco location in West Omaha advances

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Omaha Planning Commission board gave its initial approval to a plan to allow a new Costco location into West Omaha.

The board voted Wednesday afternoon to re-zone the property and send the matter before the Omaha City Council. The council’s decision process generally takes at least three meetings; if the council passes it, the issue will again be taken up by the planning board before a final approval is issued.

Neighbors in West Omaha have expressed concerns about public safety after learning more about the possible new development on the southeast corner of 180th Street and West Maple Road.

Residents in the Andresen Meadows Estates received a letter in the mail on Aug. 25 notifying them of a public meeting about the proposed development.

The drawings shown to neighbors at the meeting, and that were shared with 6 News, show a potential layout of the property, which includes an exit from the Costco parking lot at 178th and Emmet streets, which travels directly into the neighborhood — something residents say is a safety hazard for the families who live there.

There are also several schools in the area, including Elkhorn North High School, Elkhorn Grandview Middle School, Manchester Elementary School, and Hillrise Elementary School.

