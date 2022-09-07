Pottawattamie Conservation to run ski area, eyes expanded recreation

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - When Pottawattamie Conservation shelled out $3.5 million this year to buy the Mt. Crescent Ski Area and land around it, some scratched their heads.

What do slopes have to do with conservation? It turns out that the purchase is part of a plan to create one of the largest public nature areas in the state.

Conservation is in their name, after all, and they take it seriously in Pottawattamie County. Now, they’ve made the decision to actually enter into the business of running the operations at the cozy ski slopes, with tender loving care.

“That’s always a challenge for us, especially in the Loess Hills,” Pottawattamie Conservation executive director Mark Shoemaker said. “We always have to think about that resource first, but then again the recreation [at Mt. Crescent] is so unique in this in this part of the country, you have to travel to Boone or Sioux Falls to do skiing so it’s gonna be a challenge but I think we can do it. We have good staff that focuses on the natural resources, we also have staff that knows how to operate a business like this as well.”

There will be facility improvements, but it’ll be more than just a spruce-up this winter. The county says skiing will be more affordable for locals, with more weekday and night sessions.

County Supervisor and former Crescent Mayor Brian Shea grew up within sight of the slopes, where they’ve been skiing since 1960.

“Come up here and see the amount of people up here on a cold winter day,” he said. “That’s a big deal.”

Maintaining control of the Mt. Crescent Ski Area rather than simply serving as the owner allows Pottawattamie Conservation to focus on its long-term plan, protecting and conserving this key part of the Loess Hills while making it more accessible to the public.

“[The Mt. Crescent property has] actually been a piece of property that we’ve been interested in for several years,” Shoemaker said. “It’s important because it is in the globally significant Loess Hills [and] it’s immediately adjacent to Hitchcock Nature Center, so [eventually] we will be adding trails to connect to Mt. Crescent.”

That connection is what outdoor lovers have been dreaming of, a bigger swatch of land from Hitchcock, connecting more of the unique hills and wildlife for hikers, trail runners, bird watchers, and nature enthusiasts.

This year’s purchase of the 106-acre property, and other lands coming under conservation control, gives them the chance over the next five to 10 years to stitch together a destination that goes beyond skiing here and hiking there.

“To have one of the biggest parks in Iowa, just north of Crescent, is incredible,” Shea said. “This whole stretch between Honey Creek and the ski hills has become a big deal and the conservation board’s dream is to make this a four-season playground.”

As for the short term, a little more snow this winter could go a long way.

“We want to let people know that the skiing operation is going to be open this season,” Shoemaker said. “We are going to hopefully reduce some rates for the Pott County residents to make it more reasonable for them to come out and use the facilities, and we hope to have a better user experience out here for anyone that’s coming out.”

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.