Police arrest wanted suspect in Omaha homicide

A larger reward is offered in connection to a homicide suspect
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 2:41 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha police arrested a suspect in connection to an August homicide Wednesday.

U.S. Marshals offered an additional $5,000 reward for tips leading to an arrest last Friday.

Wuanya Smith, 20, was arrested in connection to the death of Anthony Collins III, 20.

Smith was found in Benton, Arkansas, and was taken into custody by the U.S. Marshals Service Eastern Arkansas - Little Rock Task Force according to the release.

He was wanted for second-degree murder, use of a weapon to commit a felony, and possession of a firearm by a prohibited person.

The victim went to the hospital with gunshot wounds and later died from his injuries.

Wuanya M. Smith, 20
Wuanya M. Smith, 20(Omaha Police Department)

