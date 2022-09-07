Omaha authorities confirm carbon monxide killed victims found at Millard home

Police identify the people found dead from apparent carbon monoxide poisoning
By Bella Caracta and Gina Dvorak
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha Police and Fire on Wednesday confirmed that the three people found dead in a Millard home a week ago died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

David Coleman, 52, and Thomas Coleman, 18, and Cole Oban, 19, of Omaha, were found dead last Wednesday, Aug. 31, at the Colemans’ home located near Z Street and 136th Circle. Police released their identities a day later.

A fourth person was transported from the home to the hospital that night.

The Omaha Fire Department said Wednesday that a vehicle accidentally had been left running in the garage.

