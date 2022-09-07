LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police plan to release new details in a homicide investigation during a press conference Wednesday afternoon.

Watch it live at 3 p.m. in the video player above or on the 1011 NOW app on Roku, AppleTV, FireTV and AndroidTV.

William Wright, 55, is in custody for the second degree murder of 61-year-old Ronald George, Jr. Police have said Wright was one of the last people to see another man alive, whose body was discovered last Thursday. The victim has yet to be identified.

Last week, police released a timeline of events after interviewing more than a dozen possible witnesses, developing three people of interest and collecting evidence at multiple crime scenes.

Monday, Aug. 29th between 2:30 - 8:30 p.m. unidentified man killed

Tuesday, Aug. 30th 10 p.m. - Wednesday, Aug. 31st 2 a.m. Ronald George, Jr. killed

Wednesday, Aug. 31st 2 a.m. Body of Ronald George, Jr. found near 3rd & P Streets

Wednesday, Aug. 31st 9 p.m. William Wright taken into custody and arrested for second degree murder of Ronald George, Jr.

Early Thursday morning, Sept. 1 unidentified man’s body found near NW 12th Street and West Bond

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins has stressed there isn’t an ongoing public safety threat and the homicide and suspicious death and everyone involved had previous interaction prior to the incidents occurring.

William Wright was arrested in connection a homicide in Lincoln Wednesday. (KOLN)

