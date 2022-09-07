Giant space tarantula spotted in the galaxy

The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest...
The Tarantula Nebula is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.(NASA, ESA, CSA, STScI, Webb ERO Production Team)
By CNN staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope captured the image of a large Magellanic cloud galaxy nicknamed the Tarantula Nebula.

Scientists say it got that nickname because it resembles a burrowing tarantula’s home line with its silk.

The nebula sits 161,000 light years away from Earth.

It is the largest and brightest star-forming region in the galaxies closest to the Milky Way.

NASA says it also houses the hottest and most massive stars currently known to astronomers.

Thanks to the Webb Telescope, scientists have been able to spot tens of thousands of never-before-seen young stars in the galaxy.

They originally thought the stars were just cosmic dust.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Stolen cars may get returned, but they still leave the victims with repair costs
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned

Latest News

Human remains found near northwest Lincoln motel last week identified.
Police searching landfill for evidence in Lincoln man’s death, suspect in custody for another murder
Three people were found dead in a Millard home on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022.
Omaha authorities confirm carbon monxide killed victims found at Millard home
Transphobic trolls have forced a trans woman into hiding as they post personal details about...
‘I’m exhausted of having to constantly run’: Cyber trolls force trans woman into hiding
FILE - In this Friday, June 24, 2022, file photo, abortion rights protesters cheer at a rally...
Judge strikes down 1931 Michigan law criminalizing abortion
Transphobic trolls have forced a trans woman into hiding as they post personal details about...
'I'm exhausted of having to constantly run': Cyber trolls force trans woman into hiding