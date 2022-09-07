Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Fall temps and rain ahead this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Highs climb this week as a ridge of high pressure brings in the warmth. We’ll warm to the low 90s by Thursday coming with a gusty S wind! The ridge also pulls in smoke from fires burning to the W... this could lead to air quality impacts and hazy skies this week.

Smoke (wowt)

A cold front ends the warming trend Friday night. We’ll notice increasing clouds in the Metro Friday with highs in the mid 80s... to the NW we’ll already feel the effects of the front with afternoon temps in the 70s and the chance of an afternoon shower. The front sparks shower and thunderstorm chances late Friday night into Saturday for the Metro and the rest of E Nebraska and W Iowa. Rain chances gradually clear E exiting Sunday morning.

Saturday rain (wowt)

This means the Husker game in Lincoln will likely be on the soggy side with on and off rain chances expected all day.

Husker forecast (wowt)

The front also cools us to fall-like temps this weekend with lows in the 50s and highs in the 70s....

Cool down ahead (wowt)

We’ll be slow to warm with lingering clouds and the chance of an early shower on Monday as the system exits the region to the E. Highs will eventually reach back into the 80s around the middle of next week.

Next 5 days (wowt)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.