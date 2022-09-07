Cass County officials cited Waverly man after crash involving school bus

WAVERLY, Neb. (WOWT) - The Cass County Sheriff’s Office says a Waverly man was ticketed for a crash Tuesday afternoon involving a school bus.

The bus was carrying students from Waverly home after school.

A man driving a Ford F-550 slowed to stop in the roadway and replace a chain that was dragging from his truck. His truck was then rear-ended by a school bus.

The sheriff’s office says all the students on board were treated by medics at the scene and released to their parents.

The driver of the pickup was ticketed for impeding traffic.

