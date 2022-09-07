Cameras added at Omaha-metro’s recycling drop-off site combat illegal dumping

“It’s sad it takes a camera for people to do the right thing.”
The city took unique measures to get people to follow the rules.
By Brian Mastre
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:39 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - About one month ago there was garbage everywhere at one of Omaha’s recycling drop-off sites.

The city took unique measures to get people to follow the rules. At times this summer, people left behind anything and everything at the recycling drop-off site in Elkhorn.

Stuff like this has largely stopped now because the city is watching.

“The camera is in plain sight. We’re not trying to hide it. We want people to see it so they know they’re being watched,” said Matt O’Connell, Omaha’s recycling coordinator.

The Elkhorn recycling drop-off site sees a lot of traffic.

“Is that all of the cardboard?” says a woman dropping off folded boxes.

From cardboard to glass, Nebraskans doing what they can to keep items that can be recycled out of the landfill. Since the cameras have been here Omaha police have ticketed more than a dozen people for illegal dumping.

“The intent is to not hand out fines. We just want them to follow these rules and not set stuff on the ground and don’t dump things that shouldn’t be dumped here,” said O’Connell.

Recently tickets were given to individuals who dropped off a TV at the recycling site, someone else dumped a ceiling fan. Because the city has seen a positive impact with the camera it’s beginning the process of getting another one to use at other recycling drop-off sites.

“It’s sad it takes a camera for people to do the right thing,” said Rhonda Baker.

