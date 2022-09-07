Anticipating a record crowd for the Huskers and Bluejays at CHI Health Center

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A record is expected to fall, one that was set in the same building, with the same two teams in 2018. It is the only crowd of more than 14,000 fans to watch a regular season volleyball game and already more than 14,000 tickets have been bought for Wednesday’s match. It will be a 5 p.m. start and a top-twenty showdown. Nebraska is ranked number two, Creighton is 17th. The Huskers also have not lost a set in their five matches.

Wednesday’s game will also mark the 600th Kirsten Bernthal Booth leads Creighton and so far she is 419-180. This match will be the start of three for the team this week, all in Omaha without playing at Sokol Arena. There’s this one at CHI Health Center and then two at Baxter Arena over the weekend against UNO and Florida State.

Nebraska leads the nation in opponent hitting percentage at .077 after five matches, tickets are still available.

