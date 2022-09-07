1988 cold case solved after killer identified through DNA test from family

A 1988 Georgia cold-case was solved after the killer was identified through a DNA test.
By Crystal Bui, Jamarlo Phillips and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) - Authorities in Georgia have solved a cold case from 1988 after they used newly-uncovered genetic evidence to find out who was responsible.

They believe it may be the first time that DNA technology identified both the victim and the killer in a single cold case, WGCL reports.

Stacey Chahorski was just 19 years old when she was killed. Her body was found along the highway in Dade County, not far from the Alabama-Georgia border.

For the last 33 years, investigators didn’t know much more about the case, including the identities of both her and her killer.

Decades later, Chahorski’s family finally got some answers in the form of new genealogy DNA testing. The technology is used to positively identify a person’s DNA.

“We are standing here today, almost 34 years later, to say we have finally identified Stacey Chahorski’s killer,” Ken Farley, FBI Atlanta special agent in charge, said.

Police said the killer has been identified as Hank Wise. Investigators said they matched a living family member’s DNA to his.

Wise was a trucker whose route crossed through the Southeast and whose DNA was also found at the scene. He had a criminal history in Florida, Georgia and North Carolina, according to WGCL.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation and Federal Bureau of Investigation are glad they persisted. The GBI special agent in charge, Joe Montgomery, said he talked to the victim’s mother to tell her they’ve identified her daughter’s killer.

“She, of course, was upset,” he said. “But she was very thankful to everybody that I mentioned and was just overwhelmed.”

Investigators said Wise is no longer alive and that he died in a fiery vehicle accident in 1999.

But now, at least, the family has some peace that their daughter’s killer is no longer roaming free.

“Let this serve as a warning to every murderer, rapist, and violent offender out there,” Farley said. “The FBI and our partners will not give up. It may take years or even decades, but we continually seek justice for victims and their families.”

Copyright 2022 WGCL via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

City officials, staff members clear out homeless tents around Omaha shelter
Omaha Police: 14-year-old boy arrested in homicide case
Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal
Eliza Fletcher is seen in this photo. Memphis police say they have detained a man who was found...
Body found in South Memphis identified as missing jogger Eliza Fletcher
Stolen cars may get returned, but they still leave the victims with repair costs
Omaha car theft victim deals with repair costs after vehicle is returned

Latest News

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office said Adrianna Taylor, 15, was found dead at a home last...
17-year-old charged in fentanyl overdose death of 15-year-old girl, deputies say
Former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama are heading back to the...
LIVE: Bidens welcome Obamas for White House portrait reveal
Assistant Commissioner Rhonda Blackmore speaks next to images of Damien Sanderson and Myles...
Suspect in deadly Canada stabbings has long criminal record
A Northern California sheriff’s deputy is being sought in connection with the fatal shootings...
Sheriff’s deputy sought in connection with 2 fatal shootings in California
An unidentified man’s body was found near a motel at NW 12th Street and West Bond early...
LIVE at 3PM: Lincoln Police to release new details in homicide investigation