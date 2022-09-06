Tuesday Sept. 6 COVID-19 update: No pediatric patients in Omaha-metro hospitals

(WOWT) - Below are today’s updates from data reports on new cases and other COVID-19 stats reported by health officials across Nebraska and western Iowa.

Sarpy/Cass data snapshot

DEATHS: The latest update to the Sarpy/Cass Health Department COVID-19 dashboard shows the pandemic death toll there stands at 350 people.

The dashboard does not provide any information about their age ranges or pre-existing conditions.

CASES: As of Tuesday, the dashboard reported that were 473 active cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, down from 607 reported about a week ago; and 91 in Cass County, up from 54 indicated on the dashboard last week. To date, Sarpy/Cass has confirmed 55,176 cases of COVID-19 in Sarpy County, which is 256 more than reported a week ago; and 6,692 in Cass County, an increase of 75 cases since last week.

Of the health district’s current active cases, most are in their 20s, 30s, and 40s: 79 cases in their 20s, 78 in their 30s, and 70 in their 40s. There are also 98 active cases among youth ages 14 and younger, down from 125 cases reported a week ago; with 37 of those active pediatric cases — 15 fewer more than reported about a week ago — among children ages 4 or younger, the age group most recently approved for COVID-19 vaccination.

POSITIVITY RATE: The health department reported a test positivity rate of 17.8% as of Saturday, down from an adjusted 21.7% a week prior. About a month ago it was 24.8%; about two months ago, it was 17.6%. The lab ran 271 tests in the week ending Saturday, compared to 342 tests in the week prior.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: The Sarpy/Cass Health Department’s hospital data is provided by Douglas County, according to its dashboard. That information is available in the Douglas County update below.

VACCINATIONS: The health department reported a slight increase in vaccination rates among residents this week compared to last week, standing now at 67.4% in Sarpy County, and 63.2% in Cass County.

Three Rivers data snapshot

Three Rivers Public Health Department has replaced its COVID-19 dashboard with links to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services COVID-19 information page, and link to the DDC dropdown widget, which lets users find the risk level for their county.

As of Tuesday, the widget was showing the risk level for Dodge, Saunders, and Washington counties as “medium.”

Three Rivers Public Health Department removed its COVID-19 dashboard, replacing it with a CDC widget that shows the community level for individual counties. (WOWT / 3RPHD / CDC)

Schools eliminate dashboards

As the 2022-23 school year gets underway, school districts have moved away from posting COVID-19 dashboards or case tallies as many did through most of the last school year.

Council Bluffs Community Schools does have a grid indicating the risk level for its schools. Ralston Public Schools does not have a COVID-19 page on its website, but does include protocols in its 2022-23 RPS Plan for a Safe Return document.

Here’s where you can find COVID-19 information for the rest of the local school districts:

Douglas County update

The Douglas County Health Department has been reporting COVID-19 data twice weekly, issuing updated stats on Mondays and Thursdays. As Monday was a holiday, DCHD sent that update on Tuesday.

DEATHS: The local COVID-19 pandemic death toll stands at 1,171 people.

CASES: DCHD reported Tuesday that 504 new COVID-19 cases had been confirmed since Thursday. About a year ago, DCHD was reporting that 438 cases had been confirmed over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

The latest recent cases bring the local pandemic total to 168,095 cases. The number of reinfections for the seven days ending Saturday, Sept. 3, was 188 cases, up from 165 cases as of Aug. 27.

The most recent case numbers raised the seven-day average to 132 cases as of Tuesday, up from 128 cases reported Thursday. According to the Douglas County COVID-19 dashboard, the rolling seven-day average per 100,000 people was 137.6 cases as of Monday, down from 156.3 cases reported last week.

POSITIVITY RATE: The DCHD COVID-19 dashboard indicates the local positivity rate was at 16.9% as of Saturday, up slightly from an adjusted 18.1% reported the week prior. About a month ago, it was 22%; about two months ago, it was 22.4%. About a year ago, it was 7.2%.

HOSPITALIZATIONS: As of late Monday, area hospitals were caring for 121 COVID-19 patients — all of the adults — which was a decline from 145 patients reported Thursday and the lowest total reported since July 18. Of those patients, 17 adult patients were in ICUs; and three people were on ventilators.

About a year ago, DCHD was reporting 193 area COVID-19 hospitalizations.

HOSPITAL CAPACITY: Area hospital capacity fluctuates according to staffing levels. As of late Monday, hospitals were 79% full with 277 beds available, up from 236 reported Thursday. Area ICUs were 78% full with 67 beds available, up from 35 reported Monday. Pediatric ICUs were still 89% full with 15 beds available, which is one more than reported Thursday. About a year ago, local hospitals were 78% full with 310 beds available, and ICUs were 84% full with 47 beds available.

VACCINATIONS: To date, 5,433 pediatric doses — for ages 6 months to 4 years — have been administered in the county, resulting in 4.6% of Douglas County children in that age group being fully vaccinated.

Vaccination numbers among other age groups showed nearly no change from last week. To date, 67.5% of all Douglas County residents are vaccinated with 57.2% of eligible residents, fully vaccinated residents ages 5 and older, receiving their third dose. Of youth ages 5-11, 40.8% are vaccinated; and 69.4% of county youth ages 12-17 are fully vaccinated.

Vaccination clinics

Nebraska DHHS

Federal Retail Pharmacy Program: Pharmacies in and near the Omaha-metro area currently participating in the program include:

Medicine Man Pharmacy , 15615 Pacific St. Suite 8, Omaha NE 668118

ViaRx , 825 N. 90th St., Omaha NE 68114

Walmart, 3010 E. 23rd St., Fremont NE 68025

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Baker’s | CVS | Hy-Vee | Kohll’s | Kubat | Sam’s Club | Walmart

Douglas County

Below is a list of the Douglas County COVID-19 vaccination clinics scheduled for this week, including child vaccination clinics at area schools. All clinics are open to the public for any approved shot in the vaccination series as indicated below. Those planning to get a booster shot should bring their vaccination card.

FRIDAY

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available for all ages

SATURDAY

Noon-3 p.m. at Girls Inc., located at 2811 N. 45th St. – Pfizer & Moderna available for all ages

FRIDAY SEPT. 16

9 a.m.-3 p.m. at the Douglas County Health Department, located at 1111 S. 41st St. – All vaccines available for all ages

About Text Nebraska

The Douglas County Health Department is encouraging residents who test positive for COVID-19 to cooperate with Text Nebraska in order to help prevent further spread of the virus.

If you are age 19 or older, have recently tested positive for COVID-19, and provided a cell number when registering for your test, you will likely receive a text message from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services phone number 1-844-774-7604 that prompts you to take a survey. Adding that number to your phone’s directory will assure that your phone or provider doesn’t mark it as a spam call.

“It is not spam and is safe to respond,” DCHD said in a Thursday news release, noting that the survey is completely digital and doesn’t require you to speak with anyone.

“Text Nebraska is the next step in contact tracing, and this is where you can help,” Health Director Dr. Lindsay Huse said in the release. “Your response is needed as the number of cases makes it impossible for our staff to keep up with the demand.”

Did you take an at-home test? Self-report your at-home test result Fill out the Douglas County Health Department form to assist with virus activity data and contact tracing.

Report home test results

Douglas County Health Department on Monday urged residents to report the results of their home COVID-19 tests to them online at douglascountyhealth.com.

“Look for the blue box labeled ‘Report A COVID-19 Home Test,’ then follow the instructions,” the health department requests.

In-home appointments

DCHD is helping those homebound to get vaccinated, scheduling in-home appointments for all three adult vaccination varieties, for any shot in the series.

To arrange this, call the DCHD information helpline at 402-444-3400.

OneWorld child vaccination clinics

OneWorld offers COVID-19 vaccinations at the following clinics:

OneWorld also offers children’s COVID-19 vaccinations at school health centers:

Walk-ins are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis; or you can call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment.

Children’s Hospital

Children’s Hospital is planning to offer dedicated COVID-19 vaccination clinics for about a month, starting by Thursday, Nov. 11 — or sooner, if they are supplied the doses before that.

5-7 p.m. Thursdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays at West Village Pointe and Spring Valley offices

After Saturday, Dec. 11, pediatric COVID-19 vaccinations will be available by appointment at any Children’s Hospital location.

Tuesday and Thursday appointments available at the Mission Village location, 16909 Q St. Call 402-955-7575 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Thursday and Friday appointments available at the Dundee location, 4825 Dodge St. Call 402-955-7676 or 402-955-SHOT (7468) for available times.

Nebraska Medicine

Nebraska Medicine is offering COVID-19 vaccinations at clinics in several retail pharmacies and health centers around the Omaha-metro.

NebMed will provide Pfizer vaccinations by appointment at:

For those looking for walk-in appointments, single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be available at these pharmacies:

Bellevue Health Center , located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 25th Street and Highway 370 , will offer J&J vaccinations from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday; and from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturdays.

Durham Outpatient Center, located at Outpatient Pharmacy at, located at 45th and Emile streets , will offer J&J vaccinations from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. weekdays; and from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on the weekends.

Around Omaha

SOUTH OMAHA: Testing and vaccinations are available at OneWorld, located at 4920 S. 30th St. Call 402-734-4110 to make an appointment for vaccinating anyone age 12 and older.

CHARLES DREW HEALTH CENTER: Call 402-451-3553 to schedule an appointment.

CHURCH CLINIC: Metropolitan Community Chuch of Omaha will host a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturdays. No ID is required, but a parent or guardian must be present at the clinic with teens ages 12-18.

MCC FORT OMAHA: Vaccinations also will be distributed Mondays and Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Metropolitan Community College’s Fort Omaha campus, located at 5300 N. 30th St. Appointments will be made through the county’s vaccination registry.

TOTAL WELLNESS: DCHD has been working with Total Wellness, located at 9320 H Court, to establish a vaccination clinic from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays.

VETERANS: Any eligible veterans can obtain COVID-19 vaccinations or boosters at the Omaha VA Medical Center’s COVID-19 vaccination clinics’ walk-in hours from 8 a.m.-2:45 p.m. weekdays. Appointments can also be scheduled online.

Sarpy/Cass health district

The Sarpy/Cass Health Department has scheduled vaccination clinics for all COVID-19 vaccine doses, including pediatric doses, at its offices, located at 701 Olson Drive in Papillion:

Tuesdays: 9 a.m.-2 p.m.

Wednesdays: 1-4:30 p.m.

The health department offers the first and second doses of Pfizer and Modern vaccines, Johnson & Johnson (Janssen) single doses, and booster doses of all three vaccines.

To make an appointment, call 833-998-2275 or 531-249-1873.

Pottawattamie County

The Pottawattamie County Public Health Department urges residents to take advantage of free drive-through COVID-19 testing at:

Hy-Vee Pharmacy on West Broadway

Nomi Health at 1751 Madison Ave.

Any Walgreens pharmacy location

Free take-home test kits are available at:

All Care Health Center , located at 902 S. Sixth St., in Council Bluffs

Pottawattamie County Public Health Department office, located at 600 S. Fourth St., Suite 100, in Council Bluffs

Walk-ins can receive COVID-19 vaccinations at the health department office at:

4-6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays

8 a.m.-noon Saturdays

Vaccinations are also available from 8 a.m. to noon at the Veterans Affairs Building, located at 623 Sixth Ave. in Council Bluffs.

Three Rivers health district

Three Rivers Public Health Department is giving out boosters to those in certain risk categories who have had Pfizer vaccinations. It is also working with area businesses and schools to provide plan more COVID-19 vaccination clinics.

The health department has the necessary forms posted on their website, for minors and adults, for those who would like to fill them out ahead of their visit.

3RPHD’s regular clinic hours:

In Dodge County , the Three Rivers clinic at 2400 N. Lincoln Ave. in Fremont, is open for walk-ins from 4-7 p.m. Tuesdays.

In Saunders County, the Three Rivers clinic in Lake Wanahoo, located at 1320 E. 31st St., is open to walk-ins from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the first and third Mondays of the month.

Those who are home-bound or require special accommodations but need a COVID-19 test or vaccine can contact the health district at 402-704-2245 to make arrangements.

Off-line help

METHODIST HEALTH INFORMATION: The vaccine is available at most Methodist Physicians Clinic locations. Appointments for the vaccine are recommended and can be made by calling 402-354-CARE.

NEBRASKA VACCINE HOTLINE: Nebraskans can call 531-249-1873 or toll-free at 833-998-2275 for more information on the state’s COVID-19 vaccination process and to get assistance with signing up for a vaccination appointment.

DOUGLAS COUNTY HELPLINE: Local COVID-19 information, in Spanish and English, is available from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays, except for holidays. Call 402-444-3400 for assistance.

IOWA VACCINE HOTLINE: Iowans who need help to find a vaccine appointment can call 211 for assistance or 1-800-244-7431. Older or home-bound Iowans can contact Connections Area Agency on Aging at 712-328-2540 or 1-800-432-9209. For multilingual assistance, call 1-877-558-2609.

NATIONAL HOTLINE: To check vaccine availability in your community, call the national COVID-19 hotline at 1-800-232-0233.

Resource links

Where to get a test: Douglas County

Vaccine sign-up: Douglas County | Sarpy/Cass | Three Rivers | Nebraska

Vaccinations at hospitals: Nebraska Medicine | Methodist Health System | Children’s Hospital

Retail pharmacy vaccine sign-ups: Hy-Vee | Walmart | Sam’s Club | Baker’s | Kohll’s | CVS | Kubat

Vaccine information: Douglas County | Douglas County clinics | Nebraska || Iowa | Pottawattamie County | Mills County | Fremont County

COVID-19 dashboards: Douglas County | Sarpy County | Three Rivers Health District | Lancaster County | Bryan Health | Nebraska | Iowa | Worldwide

COVID-19 risk dials: Douglas County | Lincoln-Lancaster County

WOWT.com quick search: COVID-19 | Coronavirus | Vaccine

