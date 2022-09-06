Six traffic signals around Omaha under study for possible removal

(kfyr)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Some traffic signals around Omaha might get removed.

Omaha Public Works says it’s in the fifth phase of a 10-12 year plan to modernize the city’s traffic signals.

The plan involves reviewing all traffic signals to see if they comply with federal standards outlined in the Manual on Uniform Traffic Control Devices. The requirements involve several factors, including vehicle and pedestrian volumes, wait time, gaps in traffic and crashes.

After being evaluated, a traffic signal will either be upgraded with real-time monitoring or potentially be removed if its found the signal isn’t needed or doesn’t meet federal standards anymore.

Omaha Public Works claims that nearly 400 of the city’s 1,000 traffic signals will be upgraded by the end of 2022.

Since 2017, 24 traffic signals have been removed after being evaluated.

Starting this week, six more signals will be evaluated over two months. The signals will be turned off and the city will examine traffic, review public comments and collect other data. Any signals that have satisfactory standards during the study will be removed permanently.

According to Public Works, data from the Federal Highway Administration shows that removing unneeded signals can reduce crashes and wait times, and eliminate red light violations.

The traffic signals being studied are in the following locations:

  • 72nd St & Nebraska Plz
  • 56th St & Whitemore St
  • 60th St & Spaulding St
  • 87th St & Sorensen Pwky
  • Florence Blvd & Sprague St
  • Ida St & Irvington Rd

None of the signals being studied are designated school crossings. Two of the signals are outside city limits and will be studied with cooperation from the Douglas County Engineer’s Office.

